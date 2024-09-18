Thunderbirds Sign Kew, Millsap to One-Year Deals

September 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defenders Alex Kew and Noah Millsap to one-year contracts.

"I'm stoked about the opportunity to play with this group," Kew said. "I know they're well coached and it's a great environment in Halifax. I can't wait to get started and experience being inside The Nest."

Kew, 25, has previously spent time in the National Lacrosse League with Georgia, Buffalo, and Toronto.

The Oakville, Ontario product played this past summer with the Oakville Rock in MSL, appearing in 13 games while registering two goals and six points out the back gate.

Kew is a graduate of Webber, where he played in 25 career games for the program, putting up 61 goals and 78 points along with 23 loose balls and nine caused turnovers as a midfielder.

Millsap, 22, was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the fourth round (60th overall) of the 2023 NLL Draft after spending his junior career with the Orangeville Northmen.

"I am so excited about signing with Halifax," Millsap said. "It's a top-tier organization in a great city. I'm just eager to get started."

A Melancthon, Ontario native, Millsap has his best season of production for the Hornheads in 2022, posting 12 goals and 41 points in 19 games. Last summer, Millsap played a more defensive-minded role for the Orangeville squad that posted a perfect 20-0 regular season. He played in 15 games, registering four points.

Millsap appeared in 15 games for the MSL's Owen Sound North Stars this summer, where he had seven points.

