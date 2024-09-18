Bandits Sign Sharkey to One-Year Deal

September 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Ryan Sharkey to a one-year contract.

Sharkey (6'0", 180 lbs.) was drafted by the Bandits in the fourth round (73rd overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. The defenseman spent four seasons at Canisius College and finished his career with 70 loose-ball recoveries and 29 caused turnovers in 39 games. Sharkey earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2022 and Second Team All-Conference honors in 2021. The Yonkers, New York native spent the 2023 collegiate season playing at UMass and totaled 12 loose-ball recoveries and 11 caused turnovers in 14 games. Sharkey has competed for the Rapids of the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League (UCBLL), which is co-sponsored by the Bandits and the Rochester Knighthawks. He recorded six points during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.