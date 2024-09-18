Colorado Signs Forward Thomas Vaesen to One-Year Contract Agreement

September 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Thomas Vaesen to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Originally selected by the Buffalo Bandits 14th overall (first round) during the 2021 NLL Entry Draft, the Victoria, B.C. native made his debut during the league's 2022-23 NLL season with Buffalo. Recording two points (0g, 2a) and one loose ball during his lone appearance with the Bandits, he was eventually traded to the Albany FireWolves on January 19, 2023.

Logging seven points (2g, 5a) and eight loose balls in five regular season appearances with Albany, he concluded his rookie campaign with a combined nine points (3g, 7a) and nine loose balls in six contests.

Making his way to Sin City last summer on July 25, 2023 as he prepared for his sophomore professional season, he was acquired by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for former Mammoth forward Sam Firth.

Most recently notching three points (1g, 2a), three loose balls and two caused turnovers in three regular season appearances with Las Vegas, he brings a total of 12 points (3g, 9a), 12 loose balls and two caused turnovers to Colorado, where he'll look to make a push for the squad's roster this fall at Training Camp.

Joining the likes of Eli McLaughlin, Connor Robinson, Will Malcom and company on the left side, it's not a coincidence the 6-0, 185 lb. talent was signed roughly 24 hours after the organization released fellow depth left-handed scorer Dylan Kinnear.

