Thunderbirds Sign Jordan Trottier to One-Year Deal

September 4, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed defender Jordan Trottier to a one-year contract.

"I'm excited for another opportunity to compete with this group of men in front of the best fans in league," Trottier said.

Trottier, 26, will be returning to the Thunderbirds for his second season with the organization. He has previously spent time with Panther City, Rochester, and Georgia.

The Ottawa, ON product joined the Thunderbirds in 2023, making the team out of training camp. He appeared in five games for Halifax during the 2023-24 campaign, totalling eight loose balls and three blocks over that span.

In 21 career games played, Trottier has one goal, two points, 34 loose balls, three caused turnovers, and six blocks.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.