Knighthawks Sign Tutton to Two-Year Contract

September 4, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed defensemen Chad Tutton to a two-year contract, pending National Lacrosse League approval.

Tutton, 31, completed his second season with the Philadelphia Wings in 2023-24, recording four goals and 15 assists while appearing in 17 games. The Courtice, Ontario, native topped all Wings defensemen in assists and points, respectively, while finishing second with 107 loose balls.

Since joining the NLL in 2016, Tutton has totaled 33 goals and 64 assists for 97 points over 128 games between Philadelphia and the Georgia Swarm while also adding 679 loose ball recoveries. Tutton has appeared in four postseason contests, all with Georgia, notching four points (1+3) and 16 loose balls.

The University of North Carolina product exploded onto the NLL scene as a rookie after being drafted by the Swarm in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2015 NLL Entry Draft. Tutton finished his first season in 2016 with a career-best 14 goals, eight assists, 22 points, 90 loose balls, and 24 caused turnovers. He was one of four Swarm players named to the 2016 NLL All-Rookie Team.

Tutton is a four-time Mann Cup champion with the Peterborough Lakers (MSL) having been a member of the team from 2015-19 and then again from 2022-23. He was named the club's Most Improved Player in 2018 and was tabbed as the MSL Defender of the Year following the 2022 season.

Prior to turning pro, Tutton completed a four-year collegiate career with the Tar Heels from 2011-2015. In 49 career games, he recorded 89 points (71+18) to go with 49 loose balls recoveries.

Before attending Chapel Hill, Tutton represented Team Canada at the 2012 FIL Under-19 Men's Field World Championships in Turku, Finland. In 2009, he played for the Canadian National Box Lacrosse silver medalists in the Founders Cup as a member of Clarington Green Gaels and the previous year was on the Canadian national gold medal championship team (Team Ontario Box Lacrosse). Additionally, Tutton was a member of the gold medal-winning Whitby Warriors at the Ontario Summer Games before leading Whitby to three straight provincial championships in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

