Warriors Re-Sign Forwards Keegan Bal & Adam Charalambides

September 4, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Keegan Bal and Adam Charalambides on one-year contracts, pending NLL approval.

"We are very excited to have Baller back in Vancouver for another season," said Malawsky. "Keegan's will and drive to win was very contagious throughout our team. Not only was his play and offensive production among the elite in the NLL, his selflessness and willingness to lay his body on the line to get to the middle of the floor and execute was something that drove his teammates to do the same. That leadership is invaluable for the team and organization."

Bal, 32, appeared in all 18 games for the Warriors in 2023.24, recording 104 (49-55-104), 66 loose balls, and two penalty minutes. His 104 points led the Warriors and placed him eighth in the NLL, and his 49 goals were good for fifth in the league. He was also named co-team MVP for the 2023.24 season, alongside Ryan Dilks.

The 6'2", 180lbs forward has played in 93 career NLL games, all with the Warriors/Stealth franchise, registering 444 points (178-266-444), 383 loose balls, and 21 penalty minutes. Since the franchise re-branded as the "Warriors", Bal leads all franchise players in goals, assists, and points, and ranks second in loose balls.

The Coquitlam, B.C. native was originally selected by the Toronto Rock in the third round, 25th overall, in the 2013 NLL Draft.

"Bides had a breakout season last year, he played very well with the ball and without it," said Malawsky. "He is a great teammate and is willing to do whatever it takes for the team. He plays with great passion, grit, and heart. He exemplifies what it takes to be a Warrior."

Charalambides, 28, appeared in all 18 games for the Warriors in 2023.24, registering 98 points (37-61-98), 84 loose balls, and four penalty minutes. His 98 points ranked second on the Warriors, as did his 37 goals, both of which were career-high totals, and his 84 loose balls were tops amongst Warriors forwards.

The 6'2", 195lbs forward has played in 53 career games, all with Vancouver, recording 204 points (72-132-204), 239 loose balls, and 30 penalty minutes. Prior to his time in the NLL, Charalambides competed for Rutgers University form 2015-2021, appearing in 50 games and registering 200 points (149-51-200). He finished his career ranking second in school history in goals and fifth in points, while being named to the First Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

The Georgetown, ON native was originally selected by the Vancouver Warriors in the first round, fourth overall, in the 2021 NLL Draft.

