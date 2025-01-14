Thunderbirds Make Multiple Roster Moves

The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have announced multiple roster moves today. Forward Roman Kraemer has returned from IR while forwards Dawson Baker and Petr Panacek have been placed on IR.

Kraemer, who has missed the last eight games with a hand injury, returns from the 15-day IR and is set to play this weekend against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. The Moon Township, Pennsylvania native across his first 18 games this season recorded seven goals and nine assists, including four multi-point outings.

Forward Dawson Baker, who missed most of November with a lower body injury, has been placed on the 30-day IR. Carolina has also put Petr Panacek, who is currently tied for second in points on the team, on the 15-day IR with an upper body injury. Both Baker and Panacek missed this past weekend in Georgia.

The Thunderbirds return to action this Friday, January 17 th, against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at the Fairgrounds Arena. Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com or at the Fairgrounds Arena Box Office.

