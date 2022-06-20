Thunderbirds Ink Schnapp for 2022-2023

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have re-signed forward Jacob Schnapp for the upcoming season. Schnapp impressed during his rookie campaign, finishing 5th in team scoring and helping to establish the team's physical presence.

"Jacob was a massive bright spot for us last season," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "His size, compete level, and love for the game immediately made him into a fan-favorite."

Schnapp was a late entry to the Carolina roster but wasted no time turning himself into a household name. In his first FPHL game on November 24th, Schnapp buried a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over Columbus. His second tally proved to be the game-winner and gave him momentum into December. In his first five Thunderbird games, Schnapp recorded eight points.

"I'm excited to get back to work next season," said Schnapp. "I believe we've got a great group of guys who can get the job done and bring a cup back to Winston."

Schnapp finished 2022 with 16 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 51 games played. He finished 3rd on the team in plus/minus (+10), shots on goal (200), and penalty minutes (96). His three shorthanded goals led the Thunderbirds.

Rutledge continued about the 21-year-old, "Jacob is a great person and a true testament of what we are looking for to be a Thunderbird. I am looking for him to have a big year for us and take on more roles with this hockey team. He is going to be a very fun player to watch at the annex.

The Thunderbirds, with a seasoned Jacob Schnapp in tow, begin the season on October 21st in Port Huron. They open their home schedule the following week, in an October 29th showdown with the Delaware Thunder.

