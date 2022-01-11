Thunderbirds Help Bring Comfort and Reading to the Community

January 11, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Before the new year, goaltender Nick Modica joined members of the Thunderbirds front office in the "A Bed and A Book" initiative. The initiative provides sturdy beds for children in need, as well as books to encourage learning and enrichment.

Modica joined GM Kelly Curl, Assistant GM Shannon Campbell, Group Sales Director Hannah Russ, and Concessions Manager Amanda Duncan in building the beds.

"We take for granted the concept of having our own beds to sleep in," said Curl. "It was a great experience to work with people so dedicated to serving the community. The Thunderbirds look forward to being a part of this for a long time."

The Thunderbirds crew joined 14 other groups in assembling more than 20 beds for families in Winston Salem.

"It was nice to build something for the community," said Modica. "We loved being able to help such a great organization. I like to think we were able to make a big difference for some good people."

A Bed and A Book delivers beds every Wednesday to families in need.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2022

Thunderbirds Help Bring Comfort and Reading to the Community - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.