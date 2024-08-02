Thunderbirds Coaching Staff Set to Return for 2024-2025 Season

August 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has agreed to contract extensions with five coaches, who will return to the club for 2024-25.

"We are excited to announce the re-signing of our entire bench staff," Thunderbirds owner and general manager Curt Styres said. "Their dedication to the athletes, vision of the game, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in the success of the team. We look forward to building on that success and striving for even greater heights this season. With these men at the helm, I am sure we will be able to do just that."

Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accursi will return for his fifth season behind the team's bench and be joined by Assistant Coaches Stew Monture, Roger Chrysler, and Andrew Suitor. Director of Player Development Jason Johnson has also signed an extension.

"I'm excited to continue to help this team and organization towards our goal of an NLL Championship," Accursi said. "I want to thank Curt Styres and our team for their continued support and faith in the direction we are going."

Monture will also return for his fifth year, all spent as the team's Offensive Coach alongside Accursi. The Thunderbirds' offence finished with the second-best goal total last year (228) while also sitting fifth league-wide in power-play percentage (49%). Monture also just concluded his third season as the Head Coach of the OJLL's Six Nations Arrows.

"It's an incredible honour to be asked back to help the Thunderbirds go for their first championship," Monture said. "I truly believe we are within reach of a championship for this great city and organization. Can't wait to get back to work."

Chrysler has been on the Thunderbirds' bench since the team's inaugural season in Halifax in 2019-20. He will also be at the helm for the Haudenosaunee Men's Team which will compete at the 2024 World Indoor Lacrosse Championships. Accursi and Monture are set to join him on the bench as assistants.

Andrew Suitor returns for his second season with the Thunderbirds. The defensive coach joined the organization last season and, alongside Chrysler, helped Halifax finish in the top half of the league in goals against and lead the league in penalty kill percentage (66%).

In addition to his current role with the Thunderbirds as Director of Player Development, Jason Johnson will serve as the Head Coach of the Haudenosaunee Nationals' Women's Team for the World Lacrosse Box Championships in Utica this September. He enters his 16th season with the franchise, moving from Rochester to Halifax ahead of Inaugural 2019 NLL Season.

