Ottawa Black Bears Announce Charitable Partnership with the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre

OTTAWA - Following the unveiling of their home and away jerseys, the Ottawa Black Bears announce a charitable partnership with the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre (DSYTC). With every sale of an Ottawa Black Bears jersey, $5 will be donated to the DSYTC with the support of the Senators Community Foundation. The DSYTC is non-profit, live-in, and community-based agency that is dedicated to helping youth (13-21) and families across Ontario overcome substance use and related issues and to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Since being established in 1993, the organization has helped hundreds of families each year across Eastern Ontario.

Black Bears player Larson Sundown aided in the design of the Black Bears jerseys by including the Indigenous design around the base and sleeves. The design is a People's Motif that represents peace, friendship and unison in Indigenous culture. "We are so thankful to Larson for his involvement in the development of the team's jerseys" said Chelsea McDermott, Vice president of business operations for the Ottawa Black Bears. "To thank him for his contribution, we proposed the opportunity for Larson to make an impact in the community through a unique jersey program. The selection of DSYTC, shows Larson's commitment to not only his own sobriety, but also to those who are going through challenges of their own. We are honoured to be able to support Larson in this initiative." The Black Bears have produced a video with Larson visiting the DSYTC for the first time and shedding light on his experience with substance abuse. The video can be seen HERE.

"The Ottawa Black Bear players are inspiring young athletes both on and off the field" said Senators Community Foundation president Jacqueline Belsito. "Witnessing the genuine interest that Larson showed in uplifting others when he visited the DSYTC was heartwarming. You could see how his ability to connect with others was incredibly impactful. It is our pleasure to work with the Ottawa Black Bears and support their efforts to benefit children and youth in this region."

"We are incredibly honoured to partner with the Ottawa Black Bears" said Mike Beauchesne, President and CEO of the DSYTC. "Larson's recent visit to our new Centre was a wonderful example of the impactful message of hope and inspiration that these impressive young athletes can have on youth in our community. We are very grateful and look forward to our positive collaboration as we raise awareness and reduce stigma and shame associated with substance use and mental health."

