Higgins and Knott Given MVP Honors in Canadian Summer Leagues

August 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







The Wings goalie tandem looks to be ready for the NLL season to start. Both Zach Higgins and Deacan Knott were recently named MVP of their respective Canadian Summer Leagues.

Zach Higgins plays for the Brooklin Lacrosse Club in the MSL. Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) is the is a Senior A box lacrosse league based out of Ontario, Canada sanctioned by the Ontario Lacrosse Association. Higgins, named the 2024 Major Series Lacrosse MVP, led Brooklin Lacrosse Club to 10-2 record. He posted an 8.10 GAA and a save % of 0.783.

Deacan Knott plays for the Brooklin Merchants, the Senior B affiliate of the Brooklin Lacrosse Club playing in the OSL (Ontario Series Lacrosse). In what has been his rookie season in Senior B, Knott appeared in 11 regular games with the Merchants. He posted a 9-1 record and his goals-against average of 6.85 was the second best among all net-minders in the league. Knott was named MVP for his regular season efforts.

With their summer success, it's expected that Higgins and Knott are due for another great NLL season!

