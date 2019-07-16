Thunderbirds Announce Second Annual National Anthem Contest

This summer, the Carolina Thunderbirds are excited to announce its second-annual National Anthem Singing Contest, set for Saturday, August 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Auditions will be held at Jackson's Music, located at 1409 S. Stratford Rd. in Winston-Salem.

The Thunderbirds' collection of three judges looks forward to welcoming a wide array of musical talent. All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players, and a cappella singers are invited to audition.

Judges will include a celebrity player!

So... think you or someone you know would like the chance to perform our nation's Anthem before your 2019 Championship team...the Carolina Thunderbirds home game this season?

Interested parties are asked to please submit an audition interest form at www.carolinathunderbirds.com in order to reserve their spot. The last day to express interest in auditioning is July 29.

Athem contest is open for everyone to attend.

