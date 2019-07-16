Carolina Brings Back Grebbinikov

July 16, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The 2019 FPHL champion Carolina Thunderbirds, a proud member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, are pleased to announce that forward Viktor Grebbinikov will be returning to the team for the 2019-2020 season.

Grebbinikov played in 22 games for the Thunderbirds last season, scoring 17 points in that time (7g, 10a). Among those goals, the Russian product netted two game winners.

"Viktor was a player who worked his way onto the team," head coach Andre Niec said of the 25-year-old forward, "He had to prove many times he deserved a spot on the team, but he never gave up. I hope he'll be ready to work again."

This brings Carolina to a total of six returning forwards and two returning defensemen from last year.

"We will have some new players," Niec continued, "and everybody will have the same chance to prove that he can be a part of this organization."

The Thunderbirds have also extended an invite to camp to goaltender Jared Burch.

"We're bringing Jared in to compete for the goaltender position and to push the rest of our goalies with some good, young competition," general manager Jimmy Milliken said of the recent graduate.

Burch has spent the last five seasons in ACHA III playing for Florida Gulf Coast University, where he backstopped the Eagles to four playoff appearances and averaged 1.87 goals against over those five years and logged a .931 career save percentage.

Prior to F.G.C.U., Burch played USPHL-Empire hockey for the Philadelphia Revolution in his home state of Pennsylvania.

