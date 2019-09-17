Thunderbirds Announce Season Ticket Pickup Party Details

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The 2019 Commissioner's Cup champion Carolina Thunderbirds, a proud member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, are happy to announce the details for the 2019 season ticket holder's pickup party.

This year, the season ticket pickup party will be separated into two nights.

The first chance to pick up your season tickets will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and the Carolina Ale House in Winston-Salem in conjunction with the first Labatt Coach's Show of the season. Season ticket holders can receive their tickets from starting at 5:30 p.m. until the coach's show ends at 7:00 p.m. The coach's show will begin at 6:00 p.m. with host Drew Blevins, head coach Andre Niec and a couple of players to be named.

Season ticket holders can also receive their tickets on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Mac & Nelli's from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. This is the Thunderbirds third season partnering with Mac & Nelli's for the season ticket pickup party.

The Thunderbirds home opener is Friday, Nov. 8 against Danbury. The team will raise its 2019 championship banner that night and fans will receive rally towels presented by UniFirst upon entry. Also, Carolina will wear commemorative jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game.

Full-season, half-season and 10-game plans are now on sale. These three plans allow you to keep your same seat as well as grant you access to the season ticket holder's VIP entrance and entrance into the season ticket holder, VIP section "The Nest" presented by Modern Automotive.

For those who require a more flexible plan at a reasonable cost, the eight-game flex plans are now on sale as well. These plans give fans eight ticket vouchers to use for any home game during the regular season. However, fans do not have the guarantee of keeping the same seat throughout the season.

