Thunder Sweeps Rush with Win on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita scored a season-high seven goals on Friday night and claimed its third-straight win this week over Rapid City, 7-4, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil finished with four assists to pace the Thunder offense. Peter Bates, Timur Ibragimov, Jay Dickman and Quinn Preston each had two points.

The Thunder recorded a season-high four power play goals and held off another late push by the Rush. Wichita extends its winning streak to four games and hands Rapid City its seven-straight loss.

Zach Court put Rapid City on the board three minutes into the game. Keanu Yamamoto found him near the left post and Court beat Evan Buitenhuis to make it 1-0.

Preston tied it at 8:22 on the power play. Dickman tried to make a power move near the right post, but Adam Carlson made the save. The puck was never covered and Preston slid it home for his ninth of the season.

At 12:53, Jake Wahlin recorded his seventh of the year. Sam Sternschein fired a shot from the right circle and Wahlin pounced on the rebound.

In the second, Wichita was awarded a five-on-three and made Rapid City pay. Cole MacDonald wired a shot from the high slot at 6:26 and made it 3-1 on the power play.

Bates made it 4-1 at 7:29 as he found a loose puck near the left post and put home a backhand on the man advantage. Carlson was lifted out of the game and Daniil Chechelev came on in relief.

Logan Nelson made it 4-2 at 11:37 as he fired a wrist shot past Buitenhuis on the power play.

Early in the third, Brayden Watts tallied his team-leading 16th of the year. Stinil made a terrific play near the goal line and found Watts in front of the crease.

At 3:58, Dickman connected for his fourth of the season. He created a turnover near the goal line and beat Chechelev to make it 6-2.

Rory Kerins and Alex Aleardi tallied goals just 2:12 apart to cut the lead to 6-4. At 17:45, Kenny Hausinger scored his first in a Thunder uniform to make it 7-4.

Stinil had a career-high four points and finished with nine points this week (2g, 7a). Preston extended his point-streak to 10 games (7g, 6a). Watts has points in six-straight games (5g, 4a). MacDonald has points in his last three contests (2g, 3a). Wahlin has points in four-straight (3g, 3a).

Wichita returns from the Christmas Break to host Allen at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

