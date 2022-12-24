ECHL Transactions - December 24
December 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 24, 2022:
Idaho:
Delete Antonio Stranges, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Reading:
Delete Zach Alvarado, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Delete Chris Komma, G released as EBUG
