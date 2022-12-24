ECHL Transactions - December 24

December 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 24, 2022:

Idaho:

Delete Antonio Stranges, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Reading:

Delete Zach Alvarado, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Delete Chris Komma, G released as EBUG

ECHL Stories from December 24, 2022

