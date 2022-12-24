Barratt, Gaucher Score As Royals Are Edged Out By Admirals, 3-2

December 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals, 3-2, Friday, December 23rd at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals suffered their first loss in five games and fell to a record of 16-7-1. Kaden Fulcher suffered the loss in his second start with Reading (1-1). Fulcher earned 23 saves on 26 shots faced while Admirals goalie Michael Bullion earned his third win of the season with 22 saves on 24 shots faced (3-7-1).

Each team scored a goal in the opening period for a tie score after the first period, 1-1. Jacob Gaucher earned the game's opening goal 10:46 into regulation for his fourth goal over his last three games. The Royals have scored the game's opening goal in seven of their last eight games as Gaucher improved his point streak to four games.

The Admirals tied the game in the final minute of the first period on a resilient effort by Todd Burgess. The forward weaved his way into the slot and followed up his own rebound with a shot past Fulcher to even the score. Burgess' third goal of the season initiated the Admirals' Teddy Bear Toss onto the ice.

Norfolk took their first lead in the game 2:36 into the second period. Carson Musser snapped a wrist shot from the blue line on net that clipped the top corner over Fulcher's left shoulder for the rookie's fourth goal of the season.

Reading responded with the game's lone power play goal to even the score three minutes later, 2-2. Off of the offensive zone faceoff draw rewarded to the Royals after drawing the penalty, McFadden delivered the puck to Charlie Gerard from the right faceoff circle who delivered the puck across the slot to Evan Barratt positioned in the opposite faceoff circle. Barratt blasted the shot past Bullion for his second goal of the season and third point in his last three games.

The Admirals took the lead back 11:02 into the second period and maintained the one-goal lead for the remainder of regulation. A shot on goal ricocheted off both Jordan Timmon's and Gaucher and settled in front of Reading's net for a loose puck the Admirals pounced first. Mathieu Roy crossed the crease and put a backhand shot on goal off of a rebound to beat Fulcher's left pad. Roy's game winning goal was his second goal of the season and put the Admirals up going into the third period, 3-2.

This was the first time Reading had trailed after two periods since November 23rd. The Royals have dropped six out of seven games when trailing after two periods while the Admirals have won all four games when leading after two periods.

Bullion and the Admirals prevented the Royals from scoring on one of their game high 11 shots on net in the third period. Reading failed to score on one of two power play chances in the final 20 minutes of play.

The Royals lead the season series 3-1 over Norfolk and fall to 7-2-1 on the season in one-goal games.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 28th to host the Wheeling Nailers in the final home game of the year. The stand alone game features a Wild Wednesdays promotional game! Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.