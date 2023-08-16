Thunder Stay in Win Column with 5-1 Victory vs State College

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder stayed in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated the State College Spikes by a score of 5-1. Earning their first win in a Thunder uniform was right-hander Wes Gafford who scattered six hits over six innings of work, allowing just one run in the effort. The St. Edwards product improved to 1-1 on the season and dropped his ERA to 3.50 on the year.

The Thunder offense struck first in their half of the fourth off a two-out RBI-single from Justin Guerrera that plated Dan Covino.

Trenton wasn't finished offensively there, as they would score at least one run a piece for the following three innings. In the fifth it was Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the game honoree Dan Covino who delivered a huge two-RBI double to make it a 3-0 Thunder lead. Covino would finish the night three-for-three with three runs batted in, a run scored, and two stolen bases.

After the Spikes got one back in the sixth, the Thunder bats strung together a two-out rally to get a run back off of back-to-back doubles from Angel Mendoza and Kolby Johnson. Mendoza would score the fourth Thunder run on Johnson's seventh double on the season and after hitting his ninth double of the year. Trenton extended their lead the following inning when Dan Covino drove in his third run on a SAC-fly that scored Ramon Jimenez.

Earning the rare three-inning save out of the bullpen was right-hander Tommy Bennincaso who struck out three batters on the night. The Southern Connecticut State product picked up his first save on the year and allowed just one hit while dropping his ERA to 2.66 on the season.

