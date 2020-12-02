Thunder Re-Signs Pouncy, Gerrie

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Kyle Pouncy and forward Chris Gerrie for the 2020-21 season.

Pouncy, 25, appeared in four games for Wichita last season. He turned pro after a successful four-year career at Northland College (NCAA DIII). A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound blueliner collected 57 points (17g, 40a) in 100 career games for the Lumberjacks. He was named as an alternative captain during his junior and senior campaigns. He holds the all-time scoring record for points by a defenseman at Northland College.

Gerrie, 24, turned pro last February with the Thunder after playing three seasons at Mount Royal University (USports). A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward began his collegiate career at Michigan Tech (NCAA DI) in 2016-17 before finding his way to Mount Royal in 2017-18. He registered 46 points (19g, 27a) in 68 games for the Cougars. Gerrie tallied back-to-back 20 point seasons during his junior and senior campaigns.

