ECHL Transactions - December 2

December 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 2, 2020:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Tulsa:

Scott Allan, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Josh Laframboise, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Duggie Lagrone, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Kansas City:

Add Willie Corrin, D signed contract

South Carolina:

Add Will Graber, F/D assigned by Hershey

Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Hershey

Add Mason Morelli, F assigned by Hershey

Add Tyler Nanne, D assigned by Hershey

Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned by Hershey

Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned by Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Adam Pleskach, F added to training camp roster

Utah:

Add Edwin Hookenson, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Hoover, F added to training camp roster

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Ian Scheid, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F relinquished ECHL playing rights

