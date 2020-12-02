ECHL Transactions - December 2
December 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 2, 2020:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Tulsa:
Scott Allan, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Josh Laframboise, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Duggie Lagrone, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Kansas City:
Add Willie Corrin, D signed contract
South Carolina:
Add Will Graber, F/D assigned by Hershey
Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Hershey
Add Mason Morelli, F assigned by Hershey
Add Tyler Nanne, D assigned by Hershey
Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned by Hershey
Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned by Hershey
Tulsa:
Add Adam Pleskach, F added to training camp roster
Utah:
Add Edwin Hookenson, D added to training camp roster
Add Matt Hoover, F added to training camp roster
Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Ian Scheid, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F relinquished ECHL playing rights
