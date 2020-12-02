Cyclones Sign Dajon Mingo

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman Dajon Mingo to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Mingo enters his fifth full professional season and spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL). During that time, the talented defenseman posted 91 points (23 goals + 68 assists) in 171 games. His 2018-2019 season was arguably his best as he was selected to the 2018-2019 All-Star Game as well as appeared in three games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL). Prior to heading to the sunshine state, Mingo played a season with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) and a partial season with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

"With everything going on in 2020, I am blessed to have an opportunity to get back on the ice and play with Cincy," said Mingo. "Our amazing fans will see a very offensive defenseman that can see the ice well. I am not afraid to throw my body around and be physical. Fans will also see a lot of smiles from me. I'm always in a happy mood, but I will put in work to make my teammates better and myself better each and every day. I can't wait to get to Cincy and start up this unusual season."

Prior to turning pro, the Canton, Michigan native played five seasons at Bowling Green State University. Over 107 career NCAA games, Mingo tallied 44 points (12 goals + 32 assists). Before joining the Falcons, Mingo played with the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) where he led the team in goals scored (24) and was tied for second in points scored (33).

"Dajon is an exciting player," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He provides an offensive game with a tenacious style of defending that our fans will appreciate. He brings energy to every game he plays and will instantly improve our ability to transition to offense quickly. We look forward to his addition."

