Thunder Re-Sign Forward Colin Long for 2022-23 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have re-signed forward Colin Long to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Long appeared in 33 games for the Thunder in his first season in North America in almost a decade. The Santa Ana, CA native scored five goals and added 16 assists during Adirondack's 2021-22 campaign.

"Colin is a great guy on and off the ice," Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "He's an experienced centerman with over ten years of pro hockey under his belt. Colin is an essential piece for us and we are thrilled to have his leadership back for this season."

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound center, Long spent time overseas in the DEL (Germany), HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden), and AlpsHL (Italy and Austria). The Santa Ana, CA native's North American pro hockey experience also includes stops in the AHL (San Antonio Rampage and Portland Pirates) and ECHL (Las Vegas Wranglers).

Following an illustrious junior career in the Western Hockey League with the Kelowna Rockets, Long was drafted 99th overall (third round) in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes. Long tallied 100 points (31 goals, 69 assists) n 72 games in his third season in Kelowna and put up 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 68 games the following season.

