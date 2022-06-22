Lions Come to Terms with Centreman James Phelan

Lions de Trois-Rivières General Manager and Vice-President Marc-André Bergeron has signed Québécois center James Phelan for the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old Phelan, known for his intensity, should easily fit into the style of play that head coach Éric Bélanger advocates. Phelan becomes the third player signed by Bergeron this off-season not to have played with the Lions during the team's inaugural campaign.

The Laval, Quebec native has plenty of professional experience, having played 47 games in the AHL, including two games with the Laval Rocket in 2019-20. In 2021-22 he played for the University of New Brunswick Reds and was a key component in the Maritime school's success with nine goals and seven assists in 22 games. The Reds finished first in their division and were ultimately crowned Atlantic University Sport playoff champions. Phelan will be a player to watch next season, and he could become a key contributor to the Lions' success.

