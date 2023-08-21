Thunder Fall to Keys in Back-And-Forth Affair

August 21, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - It was an emotional series between Trenton and Frederick, and the Thunder aimed to earn the series victory in the rubber match on Sunday night.

After the Thunder added to the run column in the first two innings, courtesy of a Joe Impeduglia two-run home run and a Ramon Jimenez RBI-single, it looked like Trenton would run away with their commanding lead. Unfortunately, that was not the case. The Keys proceeded to take the lead 5-4, as they scored runs in three consecutive innings, including a three-run fifth inning. The Keys would do their best not to turn back as they entered the later innings.

With Trenton Jamison's RBI-double in the seventh, the Thunder trailed by two runs heading into the home-half of the inning. An exciting miscue by the Keys defense led to two Thunder runs, as Kolby Johnson and Joe Impeduglia both scored on Kirkland Banks' throwing error at second. The Keys failed to go away with the scored tied.

Frederick's center fielder Zaid Walker came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Walker delivered with a two-run go-ahead single, giving the Keys an 8-6 lead. Frederick later capitalized by scoring on a throwing error in the ninth, tacking on yet another run. Trenton trailed by three runs going into the bottom of the ninth.

The Thunder showed heart in the ninth inning with a Kolby Johnson leadoff triple, followed by a Joe Impeduglia RBI-single. Despite bringing the tying-run up to the plate twice, the Thunder dropped the series to the Keys, falling to fourth place in the Draft League standings.

Your A1 Limousine Player of the Game was awarded to Kolby Johnson, who went 3-5 with three runs scored. Johnson was just a home run shy of the cycle. His three hit performance Sunday was his 11th multi-hit game of the season. His success at the plate has bat at the top of several offensive categories in the Draft League: .368 AVG (2nd), 5 HR (Tied for 1st), .427 OBP (4th), .600 SLG (1st), 1.027 OPS (1st).

Your First Half Champion Thunder moved to 16-16 (35-23 overall) on the second half. On Friday August 25th, the Thunder will play host to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, with the first game of three at 7:00 PM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for the Aaron Judge Bobblehead giveaway! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 21, 2023

Thunder Fall to Keys in Back-And-Forth Affair - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.