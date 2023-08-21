2023 Homestand #8 August 29-September 2

Vs. West Virginia Black Bears & State College Spikes

Tuesday, August 29 Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. Seniors (55+) will receive half priced Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, August 30 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

It's Wendy's© Wednesday presented by Wendy's©. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy's© receipt or show the Wendy's© app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Military Appreciation Night presented by Huntington and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, August 31 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 pm

It's BUCK Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long.

Friday, September 1 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's Unused Ticket Night! Fans can bring any unused ticket to the Chevy All Stars Box Office and receive a free General Admission ticket to the game (ticket vouchers will not be accepted). Stick around after the game for a Fan Appreciation Postgame Fireworks Show presented by the Ohio Lottery and 21 WFMJ. Enjoy wine specials every Friday with Wine Down Weekend presented by Webb Winery.

Saturday, September 2 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's Unused Ticket Night! Fans can bring any unused ticket to the Chevy All Stars Box Office and receive a free General Admission ticket to the game (ticket vouchers will not be accepted). Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

