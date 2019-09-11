Thunder Fall to Baysox, Series Tied 1-1

The Thunder jumped out to an early 1-0 advantage in Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Wednesday night, but saw the lead quickly slip away in a 7-2 loss to the Bowie Baysox at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Ben Ruta led off the bottom of the first inning with a single to right field off Baysox (4-2) starter Cody Sedlock (1-0) and later scored on a Kellin Deglan RBI-single to right field. Isiah Gilliam, hit by a pitch after the Ruta single, was thrown out a third base on the play by right fielder T.J. Nichting, ending the inning.

Sedlock recovered to retire the next nine Thunder (4-1) batters in order through the fourth inning and also turned in a scoreless fifth before being lifted from the game.

Rehabbing Yankee Luis Severino (0-1) struck out four batters over his first two innings for the Thunder but encountered trouble in the third. Nichting doubled and rounded third base on a Cedric Mullins single. Thunder left fielder Ben Ruta's throw beat Nichting to the plate, but catcher Deglan dropped the ball, allowing the tying run to score. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz hit an RBI-triple over Gilliam's head in right field, plating Mullins for the go-ahead run. Second baseman Hoy Jun Park delivered an errant throw past third base on the play, forcing Diaz home and giving Bowie a 3-1 lead.

Severino finished his outing in the fourth inning after allowing a sacrifice fly to Mason McCoy that stretched the Baysox lead to 4-1. The rehabbing Yankee 64 pitches (47 strikes) over three and two-third innings, striking out four and allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits.

Miguel Yajure took over and retired the side without any further damage in the fourth, but allowed an RBI-fielder's choice grounder in the fifth and a two-run single by Nichting in the eighth. Over four innings in a piggyback starter role, Yajure struck out six but walked four.

The Thunder managed just one final run in the game on an Angel Aguilar RBI-single in the ninth off Bowie reliever Cristian Alvarado.

Your Thunder will play Game 3 of the Eastern League Championship Series against the Baysox on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. RHP Clarke Schmidt (1-0, 0.00) will start for the Thunder, and LHP Alex Wells (1-0, 1.50) will go for Bowie. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

