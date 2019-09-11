Baysox Even ELCS with 7-2 Win in Trenton

Trenton, NJ - The Bowie Baysox evened the Eastern League Championship Series with a 7-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday night. The Baysox victory tied the best-of-five-series at one game apiece.

Trenton took the early advantage, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. Kellin Deglan drove in Ben Ruta with two outs, but Baysox right fielder T.J. Nichting threw a runner out at third on the play to end the frame.

Bowie starter Cody Sedlock did not allow another run on the night. In his first appearance of the 2019 postseason, Sedlock went 5.0 innings on the night and had a stretch of nine in a row retired between the second and fourth innings.

The Baysox got on the board in the top of the third against Luis Severino, who was making an MLB rehab start for Trenton. Nichting led off the inning with a double, and two batters later was singled home by Cedric Mullins. After a flyout, Yusniel Diaz tripled to score Mullins. Thunder second baseman Hoy Jun Park attempted to throw Diaz out at third, but his throw sailed into the Baysox dugout, allowing Diaz to score and giving Bowie a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth, Ryan McKenna tripled and was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Mason McCoy. That run knocked Severino out of the game after just 3.2 innings.

The Baysox tacked on another run in the fifth when Mullins scored on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Carlos Perez, extending the lead to 5-1.

Bowie broke the game open in the top of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Nichting ripped a two-run single down the right field line, making the score 7-1 Bowie. That was part of a three-hit night for Nichting.

After Sedlock left the game, Tayler Scott made his Baysox debut in the sixth and tossed a scoreless frame. Luis Gonzalez took the ball next and pitched 2.0-scoreless innings. Cristian Alvarado and Steven Klimek combined to pitch the ninth inning to finish off the win.

With the series now tied, game three of the Eastern League Championship Series is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Alex Wells will start for the Baysox, opposing Clarke Schmidt who will get the ball for the Thunder.

