Thunder Extend Partnership with Flagship Radio Station Through 2022 Season

February 10, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to announce the extension of a multi-year partnership with Townsquare Media's Fox Sports 920 AM The Jersey (WNJE-AM) as the flagship radio station of Thunder Baseball.

All 140 Thunder games will be heard live on Fox Sports 920 AM The Jersey and online through www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

"I am thrilled to share the news that we will continue our partnership with Townsquare Media and Fox Sports 920 AM The Jersey for the forseeable future," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "Fox Sports 920 AM The Jersey offers a premiere signal that ensures our fans all across the region will be able to listen to Thunder baseball."

WNJE-AM hosts Fox Sports Radio content throughout the day including Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd. 920 AM also serves as the home of Super Bowl LIV, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, The NCAA Men's Frozen Four Hockey Tournament and Major PGA events. WNJE-AM can be heard throughout Bucks, Burlington and Mercer Counties.

"920 The Jersey is excited to continue as the Flagship radio station of the Trenton Thunder through the 2022 baseball season," said Townsquare Media Market President/CRO Steve Chessare. "We look forward to another three seasons of exciting Trenton Thunder baseball!"

Jon Mozes and Joe Weil will call the action for the Thunder during the 2020 season.

Mozes joined the Thunder in April of 2014 as Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant after two seasons announcing for baseball teams in Abilene, TX and Gary, IN. and was named Director of Broadcast and Media Relations prior to the 2018 campaign. In addition to his role as lead broadcaster for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game and the 2019 Eastern League Champion Thunder, Mozes serves as a broadcast talent for Princeton University Volleyball and Women's Basketball as well as Men's and Women's Basketball for Rider University Athletics on radio and ESPN+. A Philadelphia native, Mozes graduated from the University of New Haven in 2012 with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Communications and serves as an Ambassador for the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce.

Weil joins the Thunder broadcast team after spending four seasons with the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox, Class-A Advanced) and Learfield IMG College, which is based in Winston-Salem. Weil was named the 2019 Carolina League Broadcaster of the year and spent the last two seasons as the lead play-by-play announcer for Winston-Salem. In addition to his duties with the Dash, Weil worked as a studio host at Learfield IMG College, having served the last three years as the radio pregame, halftime and postgame host for Notre Dame football on their nationwide radio network. Weil has been a member of the broadcast team for a pair of National Championship games in college basketball - Villanova in 2016 and Gonzaga in 2017. The Summit, N.J. native graduated from Boston University in 2015 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

The 2020 season at ARM & HAMMER Park will commence on Thursday, April 9 at 7:00pm when the Thunder host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). For more information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

