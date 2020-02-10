Akron RubberDucks Announce Three Job Fairs for February, March

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will be holding three job fairs for the 2020 season-- the Food & Beverage Job Fairs on Thurs., Feb. 26 and Tues., March 9, and the annual Akron Baseball Job Fair on Tues., Feb. 25, for game-day and part-time positions. All job fairs are at Canal Park and run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Food & Beverage Job Fair on Feb. 26 and March 9 covers positions working the concessions stands, suites, and The Game Grill + Bar. Positions available include: Bartenders, Cashiers, Cooks, In-Seat Servers, Food Runners, Stand Managers, and Warehouse Associates, Hosts/Hostesses, and Servers. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and prior experience is preferred.

For the Akron Baseball Job Fair on Feb. 25, available positions for the 2020 season (70 home games) include: Clean Team, Daytime Suite Cleaners, Fun Zone Attendants, Gameday Grounds Crew, Gate Security, Suite Lobby Attendants, Ticket Takers, and Ushers.

"We are looking for the best of the best to provide outstanding customer service here at Canal Park for all 70 of our home games in 2020, and our ballpark employees are crucial to achieving that goal," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "The RubberDucks offer a great work environment ranging from those students who are home from college to those looking to earn some extra cash during the season."

2020 Food & Beverage Job Fairs Details - Feb. 26 (5-7 p.m.) & March 9 (5-7 p.m.) :

What: Job Fair for all food and beverage-related positions at Canal Park and The Game Grill + Bar.

When: Wed., Feb. 26 & Mon., March 9 starting promptly at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Where: Candidates should enter Canal Park through the administrative office entrance at 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308.

Positions Available: Bartenders, Cashiers, Cooks, In-Seat Servers, In-Seat Vendors, Runners, Stand Managers, Warehouse Associates, Bussers/Barbacks, Hosts/Hostesses, and Servers.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and prior experience is preferred.

No interviewing for the Akron Baseball Job Fair positions will take place during the Feb. 25 & March 9 Food & Beverage Job Fairs.

2020 Akron Baseball Job Fair Details - Feb. 25 (5-7 p.m.):

What: Job Fair for seasonal game-day and part-time positions for the 2020 season.

When: Tues., Feb. 25, starting promptly at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Where: Candidates should enter Canal Park through the administrative office entrance at 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308.

Positions Available: Clean Team, Daytime Suite Cleaners, Fun Zone Attendants, Gameday Grounds Crew, Gate Security, Suite Lobby Attendants, Ticket Takers, and Ushers.

For more information about either Job Fair, candidates can call 330-253-5151 or go to www.akronrubberducks.com.

