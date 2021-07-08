Thunder at Crosscutters Cancelled

Due to the substantial rains over the last 20 hours at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the decision has been made to cancel tonight's scheduled contest between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Trenton Thunder. This game will not be made up.

Fans holding tickets dated for July 8th, 2021 will be able to exchange those tickets for tickets to any remaining 2021 Crosscutters home game at an equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Ticket exchanges will only be honored by visiting the Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office. No exchanges will be honored online or by phone.

Tonight's scheduled Virtual Food Drive to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced.

The MLB Draft League now heads into the scheduled week break for the MLB Draft and MLB All-Star Game in Denver, Colorado. The league will return to action on Thursday, July 15th, 2021 with the Crosscutters hosting the Frederick Keys at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are available for that game and the rest of the 2021 Cutters Season by visiting the Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office, calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389, or by visiting Crosscutters.com/Tickets.

Crosscutters Record: 16-18-2

Next Game: Thursday, July 15th vs Frederick, 7:05 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday, July 15th vs Frederick, 7:05 p.m.Jelly Bean Bonanza / Thirsty Thursday / Thank-You Thursday

