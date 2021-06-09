Thunder & RailRiders Postponed on Wednesday

June 9, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Wednesday night's game between the Trenton Thunder (15-14) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-19) has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on on Thursday, June 10, at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as a single-admission doubleheader with a pair of 7-inning games that begin at 5:00 PM. There will be postgame fireworks presented by Norman's Hallmark. To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.