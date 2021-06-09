Thunder & RailRiders Postponed on Wednesday
June 9, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
(Trenton, NJ) - Wednesday night's game between the Trenton Thunder (15-14) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-19) has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on on Thursday, June 10, at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as a single-admission doubleheader with a pair of 7-inning games that begin at 5:00 PM. There will be postgame fireworks presented by Norman's Hallmark. To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.
Check out the Trenton Thunder Statistics
