Keys and Thunder Play in First Ever MLB Draft League Double Header

June 9, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Trenton, NJ - The Frederick Keys and Trenton Thunder played a double header on Wednesday afternoon at Sonny Pittaro Field on Rider University's campus. The Keys fell in game one by a final score of 4-0 and tied game two 2-2.

In game one the Keys took on starter JP Williams. Kameron Wells was the highlight of the game for the Keys as he reached twice via a hit by pitch and a walk. Frederick did not manage a hit in the game, and the combined seven inning no hitter marks the first time the Keys have been no-hit since July 17th 2013.

Frederick started Dwayne Marshall on the hill, who after a long first inning rebounded well. In the 1st inning, Trenton brought eight men to the plate. Marshall suffered a lead off error to Carson Matthews who was followed with singles by Daryl Myers and Andrew Cossetti. The three men would score in the inning, which Marshall ended on back to back strikeouts.

Trenton took their 3-0 lead into the 6th inning when they tallied once more after a walk to Ben Norman. Norman advanced on a groundout and came around to score on a passed ball and then a wild pitch.

In game two, Frederick looked to Peyton Zabel in the game. Zabel threw a strong four innings allowing five hits and just one run, striking out five. The game remained scoreless until the 4th inning when Trenton tagged Zabel for two doubles off the bat of Adan Fernandez and Norman.

Frederick had the longest hitless innings streak of the season snapped in the 5th inning at 14.1 innings after a double from Max Ryerson. Ryerson would be stranded at third base to end the inning. In the 6th the Keys broke through scoring two runs in the frame. After a two out walk, Wells swiped second base. Anthony Herron Jr. reached on an error, putting runners at second and third for Keys newcomer Zac Fascia. The Purdue product mashed a double down the left field line. Hitting/Third Base Coach Aaron Levin sent Herron Jr. around third. Good hustle from Herron and a throw that was double clutched on the infield brought home the go ahead run, giving the Keys a 2-1 lead.

In the 6th, Trenton added a run after Carlos Pena reached via an error. He came around to score the tying run on a double play dealt by Nick Stewart.

The Keys end the three-game series against the Trenton Thunder on Thursday at 1 PM. Frederick returns home for a weekend series against Mahoning Valley this Friday.

