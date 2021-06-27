Threshers Top Tortugas in Ten

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers earned the series win against the Daytona Tortugas after Abrahan Gutierrez hit a walk-off single to give Clearwater a 4-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Tortugas were first to get on the board in the third inning. Ranser Amador and Brandon Leyton knocked back-to-back doubles for the early 1-0 advantage.

The Threshers responded in the home half of the inning. Nicolas Torres singled on a line drive to center field and Kendall Simmons cracked a double to score Torres and tie the ballgame 1-1. Simmons moved up to third on a ground out and later scored on a balk that put the Threshers ahead 2-1.

Clearwater added another run in the sixth off a solo home run from Rixon Wingrove pushing the Threshers ahead 3-1.

Daytona knotted the game up in the seventh inning courtesy of a Leonardo Seminati two-run home run that tied the teams at three.

It took ten innings for a winner to be crowned. With Yhoswar Garcia standing at second, Abrahan Gutierrez hit a line drive into left field and Garcia sped around to score, making the Threshers the walk-off winners of the extra innings contest.

Victor Vargas did not factor in the decision. Vargas gave up one run on three hits. He permitted one walk and struck out three batters in his five-inning start. Gabriel Yanez (2-0) was credited with the win for the Threshers. Yanez produced the final two outs of the 10 inning contest.

The Threshers are back at home on Tuesday, June 29, against the St. Lucie Mets. Join us for Dollar Tuesday and enjoy $1 hot dogs, popcorn, hot dogs, soda, and 12oz drafts (21+).

