Abel Deals Five Strong Innings in Threshers 5-2 Win

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Mick Abel dominated through five hitless innings in the Threshers 5-2 victory over the Daytona Tortugas on Veterans & Military Appreciation Night Saturday.

Abel (1-2) struck out eight batters through five innings on the mound for the Threshers (24-23). The nineteen-year-old threw 46 of his 65 pitches for strikes. Abel walked the first batter of the night but was perfect the rest of the way.

Threshers bats backed Abel's solid performance. Johan Rojas scorched a double into right field and crossed the plate two batters later with a double from Rixon Wingrove that gave the Threshers a 1-0 lead in the first.

Clearwater added on two in the second inning. Luis Garcia hit a triple into right field and Edgar Made knocked a single on the ground to bring him home. Made later scored on a single from Yhoswar Garcia to extend the Threshers lead to 3-0.

Nicolas Torres manufactured a run of his own in the fifth inning. Torres drew a walk to lead off the inning, stole second base, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He crossed the plate after a passed ball to widen the gap to 4-0.

Daytona (20-27) began to work their way back in the sixth. Three singles loaded the bases, and the Tortugas walked in a run to get on the board 4-1. Clearwater answered with a run of its own in the home half of the inning. Three consecutive walks loaded the bases and Johan Rojas was hit by a pitch that scored a base runner. 5-1 Threshers through six.

The Tortugas scored one more in the seventh inning. Garrett Wolforth singled and reached third on a fielding error by the centerfielder. Daniel Vellojin hit a sharp line drive into left field to bring Wolforth home and cut the deficit to 5-2.

Erubiel Armenta was credited with the save for the Threshers. Armenta inherited a base runner in the eighth and was able to get the final strikeout and toss a scoreless ninth inning to close out the ballgame.

The Threshers look to win the series against the Tortugas Sunday. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. for a 12:00 p.m. first pitch. TICKETS

