Seminati's Smash Not Enough as Threshers Walk-Off, 4-3

CLEARWATER, Fla. - LF Leo Seminati tied the game in the seventh with a titanic two-run shot, but Daytona could not complete the comeback. DH Abrahan Gutiérrez delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th, as the Clearwater Threshers bit the Tortugas, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

Trailing 3-1, DH Garrett Wolforth (2-4, R, BB, SO) started the top of the seventh for Daytona (20-28) with a walk. After a pop-out on a bunt attempt, Seminati (1-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) dug in and unloaded on a 2-2 offering. The 22-year-old cranked it into the Clearwater (25-23) bullpen in left-center for his fourth home run of the season - his second of the series - to tie it at three.

The Tortugas would load the bases in the eighth and put the go-ahead run in scoring position in the ninth and tenth, but could not capture the sought-after lead.

Three pitches into the bottom of the tenth, Gutiérrez (1-5, RBI, SO) stung a line drive into left. Seminati came up throwing, but his toss to the dish was offline. CF Yhoswar García (0-5, R, 2 SO) - who began the inning at second with the international tiebreaker rule in effect - scored to give the Threshers a 4-3 victory.

Daytona plastered a tally on the scoreboard first in the top of the third. CF Ranser Amador (1-4, R, 2B, SO) uncorked a double down the line in left and scored on a subsequent two-bagger into the right-center field gap from 2B Brandon Leyton (1-4, 2B, RBI, SO) to take the lead, 1-0.

It would not last long, as mistakes plagued the Tortugas in the bottom half of the frame. A dropped pop-up allowed LF Nicolas Torres' (2-4, R, SO) plate appearance to continue, ultimately ending with a single to left-center. 2B Kendall Simmons (1-5, R, 2B, RBI, SO) doubled to left to tie the game at one after a wild pitch enabled Torres to take second. After a ground out advanced him to third, Simmons scored on a two-out balk to give the Threshers their first edge, 2-1.

Clearwater added another tally in the sixth, as 1B Rixon Wingrove (1-4, R, HR, RBI, 3 SO) lined a leadoff home run into the pavilion in left. His solo shot - the sixth of the season for the Australia native - put the Threshers in front, 3-1.

RHP James Proctor (5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 7 SO) was outstanding yet again for the Tortugas in a no-decision. The 22-year-old did not allow an earned run over five innings and struck out seven. Threshers RHP Victor Vargas (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) did not factor into the decision after five strong frames either.

LHP Gabriel Yanez (0.2 IP, H, SO) entered with two on and one out in the tenth for Clearwater and recorded the final two outs to earn his second win of the season and the series. Despite three-plus frames of sterling relief, Daytona's RHP Frainger Aranguren (3.1 IP, 2 H, R, 3 SO) was saddled with his fourth defeat.

