Threshers Top Mussels 8-1 to Even Series

August 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers defeated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 8-1 Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium to even the series at one game apiece.

The Mussels (64-53, 33-19) saw their second half lead in the FSL West drop to 3.0 games with 10 games remaining as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays to close the gap in the standings. The magic number for the Mussels to clinch a playoff berth remains at eight games.

Following a 58 minute weather delay to open the game, Fort Myers' pitchers combined to issue a season high 11 walks in the loss.

Clearwater (59-61, 16-38) opened the scoring in the third with a two-out rally against Charlee Soto (1-6). Soto struck out the first two batters he faced before loading the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batter. Kehden Hettiger deposited a base hit down the right field line to make it a 2-0 game before being cut down at second base by Jaime Ferrer as he tried to stretch the single into a double.

Still leading by that score in the fifth, Kodey Shojinanga connected on an opposite field single to extend the lead to 3-0. The next inning, the Threshers tacked on another run on an RBI single from John Spinkerman to make it 4-0.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Ferrer worked a walk against AJ Wilson. He then went first-to-home on three wild pitches to get the Mussels on the board, making the score 4-1.

Clearwater responded in the eighth as Eduardo Tait doubled and later scored on a Spikerman single to make it 5-1. The Threshers blew it open in the ninth as Clearwater tacked on another three runs and sent nine men to the plate, extending the lead 8-1. Maddux Houghton made his professional pitching debut, walking a batter before retiring Carson DeMartini for the final out of the inning.

Reese Dutton (1-0) earned the win in his professional debut for the Threshers after throwing three innings of scoreless relief.

The Mussels return to action on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Anthony Narvaez (0-0, 18.00) starts for Fort Myers, opposite Orlando Gonzalez (0-1, 3.86) of Clearwater. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

