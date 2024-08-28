Mets Bats Explode in 10-7 Win over Jupiter

August 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets offense enjoyed an explosive Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park with a 10-7 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads. The Mets have won three straight games.

Mets first round pick Carson Benge went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, single, walk, three RBI and two runs. He fell a triple shy of the cycle. Benge blasted a two-run homer in the first inning for the second consecutive day to provide an early 2-0 lead.

The game was a back-and-forth affair with the teams trading leads. The Mets entered the bottom of the seventh down 5-4 but scored six runs to take control of the contest. Yohairo Cuevas belted a game-tying RBI single and Vincent Perozo gave the Mets a lead with a run-scoring ground out to make it 6-5.

Benge hit a RBI ground rule double later in the inning and Eli Serrano drew a bases loaded walk. A.J. Ewing, who started the inning with a walk, came back around and mashed a two-run single to make it 10-5.

Mets starter Joel Diaz turned in a quality start in a no-decision. Diaz scattered nine hits and allowed three runs (two earned) over 6.0 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out three.

Joseph Yabbour got the win by tossing 1.1 innings of relief. He gave up one run and struck out three.

Cuevas, Serrano and Jacoby Long had two hits apiece. Cuevas and Ewing each drove in two runs.

The Mets (20-34, 42-78) and Hammerheads (25-29, 61-59) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Healthcare Appreciation Night. All healthcare industry employees can get a $5 ticket by showing their work ID at the box office. It's also the final $2 Night of the season. Fans can enjoy the following items for $2 each: hot dogs; Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles; Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts; 24 oz. fountain sodas; popcorn.

