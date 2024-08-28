Wednesday Night's Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

August 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Wednesday night's regularly scheduled contest at LECOM Park between the Bradenton Marauders and Tampa Tarpons has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 29 featuring two seven-inning games beginning at 4:30 pm. Gates will open at 4:00 pm with game two starting approximately 35 minutes following completion of game one. All paid tickets may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Marauders home game.

