Threshers Throw No-Hitter for First Win of the Season

BRADENTON, FL - Samuel Aldegheri throws 4.0 perfect innings and combines for 16 strikeouts as the Clearwater Threshers (1-1) no-hit the Bradenton Marauders (1-1) en route to a 3-0 win on Saturday evening at LECOM Ballpark. Clearwater and Bradenton will finish their series on Sunday afternoon.

Clearwater started the scoring in the third inning, which began with back-to-back singles from Freylin Minyety and Erick Brito off Bradenton's starter Derek Diamond. Justin Crawford hit a grounder to third and beat out an errant throw to first base that allowed Minyety to give the Threshers an early 1-0 lead.

Crawford continued his production in the top of the eighth, leading off the frame with a single. He stole second on the first pitch of Emaarion Boyd's at-bat and advanced to third on Boyd's base hit. With Caleb Ricketts at the plate, Marauders reliever Yoldin De La Paz threw underneath the first baseman's glove on a pickoff attempt. Crawford took advantage and sped home to extend Clearwater's lead to 2-0.

Boyd moved to second on the throw home and advanced to third when Ricketts grounded out to short. Gabriel Rincones Jr. drove him home on a groundout to second base to increase the advantage to 3-0. Wesley Moore struck out two of the final three batters to secure the win and complete the no-hitter

Samuel Aldegheri pitched a perfect 4.0 innings, striking out seven without allowing a baserunner in a no-decision. Eduar Segovia (1-0) walked two and struck out two in 2.0 innings without allowing a hit to earn the win. Andrew Walling walked one and struck out two in 1.0 inning of work. Orion Kerkering struck out the side in the eighth and Moore finished off the no-hitter with two strikeouts and a walk in his ninth inning to earn the save.

Saturday marked the Threshers' third no-hitter since 2007... The Marauders no-hit the Threshers in a 3-0 win in June of 2022... Aldegheri set a career-high with seven strikeouts... Boyd has two multi-hit games in three games with the Threshers dating back to last season... The RBI by Rincones Jr. was the first of his career... Moore earned Clearwater's first save of the season in his professional debut... The no-hitter ended on the first batter in the fourth inning... Clearwater and Bradenton conclude the opening series on Sunday, April Ninth at LECOM Ballpark... First pitch is at 12:00 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season, with the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 11th, at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

