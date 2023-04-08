Late Grand Slam Gives Hammerheads the Win

A go-ahead Grand Slam in the ninth inning propelled the Jupiter Hammerheads to an exciting 6-4 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday. With the win, the Hammerheads claim the series and take an early lead in the Duel of the Dean.

Catcher Jan Mercado was the hero when he came up to bat with the bases loaded down 4-2. The Puerto Rican native promptly launched a ball 399 feet with an exit velocity of 106.7 over the center field wall to give the Hammerheads the lead.

Jupiter's offense also scored a pair of runs in the third inning. First it was Ian Lewis getting his first RBI of the season on a double to score Cody Morissette. Lewis would then come around to score after a Javier Sanoja RBI single.

On the mound, the Hammerheads starter was the Marlins No. 8 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline, Jacob Miller. The former 2nd round draft pick looked as advertised pitching five shutout innings. The Ohio native struck out three and allowed just two hits on the evening.

Out of the bullpen, the Hammerheads used Collin Lowe and Matt Pushard. Lowe earned the win after pitching three innings of relief. Pushard was called upon in the final frame and pitched a perfect inning to earn his first save of 2023.

The Hammerheads earn the series win and will turn their attention to the St. Lucie Mets next week. When the Mets come to town, the Hammerheads will host their Home Opener and look to keep the momentum going after two straight victories.

