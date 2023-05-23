Threshers Shut Out Mets 6-0 In Series Opener

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers continued their winnings ways by shutting out the St. Lucie Mets 6-0 on Tuesday night at Clover Park.

The Threshers improved their MiLB-best record to 30-10. The Mets dropped to 10-30.

Three Clearwater pitchers combined for the shutout. Sam Aldegheri pitched the first 4.1 innings. He departed with one out and the bases loaded. Wen-Hui Pan entered and induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of major league rehabber Tomas Nido to keep the Thresher up 2-0.

Pan ended up pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to get the win.

Jack Dallas pitched out of jams in the final two innings to record his fifth save.

The Mets hit into a season-high four double plays, including one in each of the final three innings.

The Threshers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Gabriel Rincones, Jr. hit a leadoff triple and scored on a two-out hit by Emaarion Boyd.

Clearwater scored a controversial second run in the fifth inning. Mets starter Felipe De La Cruz appeared to have Boyd caught in a rundown between first and second base to end the inning, but Boyd collided with first baseman Eduardo Salazar on the infield grass. The umpire ruled obstruction on Salazar and Boyd was safe on second. Bryan Rincon followed with a RBI triple to make it 2-0.

De La Cruz was impressive in taking a hard luck loss. He pitched 6.0 innings and held the Threshers to two runs (one earned) on seven hits. He walked just one and struck out seven.

De La Cruz tied the longest outing of the season for a Mets starter. He also accomplished the feat against Clearwater on the road in April.

Rhylan Thomas went 3 for 4 with a double. Salazar added two hits.

The Mets (10-30) and Threshers (30-10) have a quick turnaround. Wednesday's Education Day game is set for an 11 a.m. start.

