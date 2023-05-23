Mets Home Stand Continues Tuesday-Sunday vs. Clearwater Threshers

May 23, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets season-long home stand continues this week at Clover Park. The Mets will host the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies affiliate) Tuesday-Sunday.

Tuesday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday is Education Day with a special 11 a.m. start time. Games Thursday, Friday and Saturday are slated for 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale is at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office.

Exciting promotions this week include Education Day on Wednesday, Dollar Night on Thursday and School's Out Night on Saturday.

In honor of Memorial Day, tickets will be $5 for all veterans and active military members Friday-Sunday.

The following is a full list of happenings at Clover Park for this week's series vs. Clearwater:

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 11:00 a.m.

-Education Day: Schools and classes from around the Treasure Coast will fill Clover Park for a day of baseball and education.

-BONUS Silver Sluggers Day: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud Light draft at the concession stand, $2 Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles (16 oz.), $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-Give Hope Night: The Mets will wear jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Treasure Coast Hospice. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys now at stluciemets.com/auction. The auction ends May 30th at 9 p.m. ET.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn. Kids run the bases after the game.

-Veteran/Military tickets $5

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-School's Out Night: All K-12 students get a free ticket plus a guest courtesy of the St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce. Students can pick up their tickets at the Chamber's table in front of the stadium. All kids will take home books for summer reading courtesy of Children Services Council. Muffin the Clown will be face painting. The Mets will wear special jerseys with proceeds going to help purchase book vending machines to provide free books for kids. The jerseys will be up for auction at stluciemets.com/auction. The auction ends June 9th at 9 p.m. ET.

-Veteran/Military tickets $5

-Postgame fireworks.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Sunday Brunch: $25 per person ($15 boozy brunch optional add on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys). Brunch package can be purchased at stluciemets.com.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn.

-Veteran/Military tickets $5

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.