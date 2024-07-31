Threshers Grab Late Runs But Fall 7-3

CLEARWATER, FL - Diego González homered and Eduardo Tait smacked two hits for the second time with the Clearwater Threshers (51-47, 8-24) in a 7-3 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads (54-44, 18-14) on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks for a win when they return home on Thursday night.

Jupiter scored four runs on three hits and a walk in the third to take an early lead. The score remained 4-0 until the fifth, when González sent Eliazar Dishmey's first pitch of the bottom fifth out to the left field bullpen for a solo hiome home run to put Clearwater on the board.

Two bases loaded walks in the seventh gave Jupiter their largest lead of the game at 6-1. They added another run in the eighth to take a six-run lead. Ezra Farmer drew a walk to lead off the home half of the eighth and moved to second on a one-out single by Starlyn Caba. Farmer scored from second on an RBI knock from Tait to cut the deficit to five and move Caba to third. The next batter, Kehden Hettiger, grounded out, but Caba scored from third to make it 7-3 Jupiter.

After thwarting a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth the Threshers went down in order in the final frame to seal a 7-3 loss.

Juan Amarante allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and 6.0 strikeouts in 5.0 innings. Josh Bortka struck out one and retired all three batters he faced in 1.0 inning. Jonathan Petit allowed three runs on six walks in 1.0 innings of work. Drew Garrett walked five and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Jose Peña struck out two of the three batters he faced in 1.0 shutout frame.

González hit his first homer at BayCare Ballpark...Petit faced two batters in the eighth...Garrett faced three batters in the ninth...Tait has at least one hit and RBI in each of the last three games...Bortka has thrown 2.1 shutout innings in his last two outings...Farmer got his first hit as a Thresher in his home debut...Caba has either scored or stolen a base each time he has reached in his first six games with Clearwater...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday, August 1...First pitch will be at 6:30 pm at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

