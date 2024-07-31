Marauders Miraculous Comeback Thwarted, Palm Beach Wins on Walk-off

JUPITER, FL - The Bradenton Marauders were walked-off in the ninth inning and fell 9-8 to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Bradenton entered the ninth trailing 6-1 before sending 11 batters to the plate. Randel Clemente and Henry Gomez (4-3) walked the first four batters to bring in a run and cut the deficit to 6-2. Keiner Delgado singled to bring in another before Gomez retired the next two batters. After Braylon Bishop hit an infield single to bring Bradenton within two runs, Yordany De Los Santos singled to centerfield to plate two to tie the game. On the very next pitch, Shalin Polanco flipped a double down the left field line to score two more and give Bradenton their first lead of the night at 8-6.

Inmer Lobo, who had racked up two scoreless innings, issued a walk and single to the first two hitters in the bottom of the ninth before departing. Landon Tomkins (2-1) entered and induced a flyout to Lizandro Espinoza. Ross Friedrick singled a run in to cut it to 8-7. After Tomkins recorded a strikeout, Chase Adkison doubled home the tying run before the next batter, Jose Cordoba, recorded the walk-off single.

Palm Beach jumped ahead early scoring three runs in the first two innings. In the first, Zander Mueth issued two walks and hit another batter to load up the bases in the first. The right-hander induced a double play, which scored the first run.

In the second, Mueth walked the first two batters before retiring the next two. Brayden Jobert then singled to left field to score both walks to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Marauders scored their first run in the third after Plaz walked to start the inning. Jose Davila struck out the next two before issuing a walk to Delgado to prolong the inning. Omar Alfonzo singled Plaz in to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In his debut, Mueth walked four and allowed two earned runs in two innings while striking out one. Out of the bullpen, Peyton Stumbo, Clevari Tejada, and Lobo combined to retire 11 batters in a row between the fourth and eighth innings.

The Marauders and Cardinals continue their series on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

