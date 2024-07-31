Mets Win Second in a Row Over Fort Myers

July 31, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets made it back-to-back wins over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels with an exciting 8-6 victory at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Mets overcame a four-error third inning. They squandered two early two-run leads but held onto their third two-run lead. Eight of the nine batters in the Mets lineup had a hit. The only batter who didn't was Vincent Perozo but he lofted a key RBI sac fly.

Alan Perdomo pitched 3.0 scoreless innings to finish out the game and get the save.

A.J. Ewing put the Mets on the board in the third inning when he belted a two-out RBI triple that plated Boston Baro. Ronald Hernandez followed with a sharp ground ball that ate up first baseman Rixon Wingrove and allowed Ewing to score for a 2-0 lead.

Mets starter Edgar Moreta was a victim of poor defense in the bottom of the third. The Mussels only registered one hit off Moreta in the inning but the Mets committed four errors and had a passed ball that led to four unearned runs and a 4-2 Mussels lead.

Colin Houck, who committed three of the errors at shortstop in the third inning, immediately found redemption by leading off the fourth inning with a 410 foot home run. Yonatan Henriquez followed with a double and Kevin Villavicencio hit a single that was misplayed in right field by Maddux Houghton for an error that let home Henriquez for the tying run. Perozo then lofted a sac fly to bring home Villavicencio for a 5-4 lead.

A RBI grounder from Houck plated Hernandez in the fifth to increase the Mets lead to 6-4.

Mets reliever Nick Bautista couldn't hold the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Brandon Winokur hit a RBI infield single and Poncho Ruiz scored from third with two outs on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2.

Again the Mets offense responded right away. Villavicencio started the sixth inning with a single and stole second. He went to third on a Diego Mosquera single and scored on a Baro sac fly to put the Mets up 7-6.

Baro padded the Mets lead with a RBI double in the eighth.

Perdomo only needed five pitches for a 1-2-3 seventh inning. He worked around an infield single in the eighth. Perdomo induced a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Winokur to end the game.

Hernandez led all batters with hits by going 3 for 5.

Baro went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a run.

Moreta pitched 4.0 innings and gave up just one hit and no earned runs.

The Mets (11-21, 33-65) and Mighty Mussels (19-11, 50-45) play the third game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

