Threshers Fall 10-2 in Tampa

April 19, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - Eduar Segovia and Josh Bortka combine to hold the Tampa Tarpons (5-6) scoreless over the final three innings, but the Clearwater Threshers (6-5) couldn't overcome a 5-0 deficit and drop their first game of the road series 10-2 in Tampa on Wednesday night. The Threshers and Tarpons continue their series at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Thursday evening.

The Tarpons opened the scoring in the third, plating five runs on five hits to turn a scoreless tie into a 5-0 lead. Clearwater got on the board in the fourth inning, beginning a small rally with two one-out walks from Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Otto Kemp.

With two outs in the inning, Tarpons starter Will Brian left the game after falling behind 3-0 on Cade Fergus, who completed the walk upon Yorlin Calderon's entrance into the game. The next batter, Jordan Dissin, put the Threshers on the board with an RBI single that cut the deficit to 5-2.

Tampa put up another five runs in the fifth, scoring on two hits and three walks in the frame. The Threshers were held scoreless for the final five innings and fell 10-2 in Tampa.

Starlyn Castillo threw 2.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Jonathan Petit tossed 1.2 scoreless frames with a walk and two strikeouts. Mason Ronan went 0.1 inning, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks. Segovia threw 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking one with five strikeouts. Bortka tossed the final inning for Clearwater, striking out two and retiring the side in order in the eighth.

Petit made his season debut on his 22nd birthday on Wednesday night... Dissin's two hits marked his first multi-hit game of the season... It was the second multi-hit game of his pro career... In addition, he drove in a career-high two runs in the loss... Segovia has not allowed an earned run all year... The Threshers continue their road series against the Tarpons (Single-A, Yankees) on Thursday, April 20th ... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.