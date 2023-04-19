Marauders Win Fifth Straight in Extra Inning Battle

The Marauders (7-4) hosted the Daytona Tortugas (5-6) in a Wednesday matinee on education day at the ballpark. The Marauders welcomed over 1,500 local elementary and middle school students to the ballpark for a day promoting the enrichment of Manatee County students and the game of baseball to thousands of young fans.

The Marauders found themselves down by a handful of runs in the early going but would roar back to win a seesaw game in extra innings 6-5.

The visitors picked up a run in the second inning off of an error and then added a pair in the fourth inning when the Marauders walked in a pair of runs with the bases loaded. Daytona would finish the ballgame with just four hits on the scoreboard.

The red-hot Bradenton offense answered swiftly in the bottom of the fourth, where they hung a three-spot thanks to some clutch two-out hitting. Braylon Bishop drilled a line drive into left centerfield to score the day's first run for the Baby Buccos to cut the deficit to two. Geovanny Planchart followed Bishop's RBI knock with one of his own that Bishop and Alexander Mojica came around to score on to tie the game up at three.

The Marauders threatened in the bottom of the ninth when they loaded the bases with a chance to claim the win. Still, the ninth-inning finish was not meant to be as Jauri Custodio hit a sharp ground ball to third that was grabbed on a hop by third baseman Sal Stewart who stepped on third to end the inning.

The Marauders and Tortugas would trade tallies in the 10th inning, with both teams scoring their runs thanks to RBI groundouts from Almonte for Daytona and Alexander Mojica for Bradenton.

Daytona would reclaim their lead in the top half of the 11th inning on Logan Tanner's second sacrifice fly. With the score sitting at 5-4, the Marauders returned to the plate in the bottom of the 11th, chasing a run.

Enmanuel Terrero started the 11th as the automatic runner on second for the Baby Buccos. Rayber Romero and Wyatt Hendrie both walked to lead off the inning to load the bases. Jesus Castillo followed with a four-pitch walk to extend his on-base streak to 12 straight games and bring in the tying run.

Pirates #27 ranked prospect Shalin Polanco stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out with the winning run on third base. Polanco worked the count full before taking a pitch in the dirt to draw the walk and plate the winning run for the Marauders.

The 'Ders win streak now stands at five after the victory on Wednesday and will look to make it six on Thursday night when they take on the Tortugas again at 6:30. Alessandro Ercolani is expected to start for Bradenton.

