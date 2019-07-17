Threshers Drop Heartbreaker in Extras to Marauders

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers grabbed two leads against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday, but could not hang on in a 7-3 loss at LECOM Park. The defeat extends the Threshers' losing streak to six games, in which Clearwater has plated just 13 runs.

Jhailyn Ortiz started the scoring by sending the first pitch of the fourth inning out for a ride to left for a solo shot against Nick Economos. The blast snapped Clearwater's (50-45, 14-15) 28-inning scoreless streak.

Bradenton (51-43, 15-13) knotted things up with a solo home run from Lucas Tancas with two outs in the sixth inning against Oscar Marcelino to cap off the only runs scored for both teams during the standard nine innings.

Zach Warren worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the bottom of the ninth. The southpaw retired Raul Hernandez with a fly out to center, and set down Jesse Medrano on strikes to escape the jam.

The Threshers pushed across two runs in the 10th to take their second lead of the day. With Madison Stokes taking over at second as an automatic base runner, Danny Mayer struck out against Nick Mears. Daniel Brito stroked a single to center to put runners at the corners for Matt Kroon, who was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Simon Muzziotti worked a walk to force home Stokes for the 2-1 edge. Ortiz struck out swinging Ike Schlabach (2-0), and a wild pitch to Nick Maton saw Brito scamper home for the insurance run.

Kyle Arjona (1-1) took over to start the bottom of the extra frame and got a ground out from Valerio with Medrano advancing to third. The right-hander allowed an RBI single to Travis Swaggerty to cut the lead down to 3-2, then walked Mason Martin before Tancas' run-scoring single knotted the game at three. An intentional walk to Oneil Cruz loaded the bases for Cal Mitchell, who sent the first pitch out to right for the walk-off grand slam.

Connor Seabold started for Clearwater and did not factor into the decision. The 2017 third-round draft pick blanked the home team across five frames. The Cal State Fullerton product scattered two hits, walked a man and struck out five.

Brito finished the day with three hits in four at-bats, and has collected four hits through the first two games of the series.

Clearwater looks to salvage the series in the finale of the three-game set at LECOM Park on Thursday night. RHP Kyle Glogoski (1-0, 2.75) toes the slab for the Threshers against the Marauders' RHP Brad Case (2-2, 3.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pregame Show on threshersbaseball.com.

