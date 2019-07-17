Dunedin Looks to Rebound from Last Night's Losses

DOUBLEHEADER LOSS: Dunedin fell to Lakeland in games one and two of the four game series by the 8-4 and 2-0 finals on Tuesday evening at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. Despite having the early lead after one inning, Lakeland tied the contest with a run in the second and took the lead with three in the fourth and fifth innings. Brock Deathridge and Brady Policelli each homered in the game, while Kody Clemens and Luke Sherley drove in two runs apiece. LHP Max Green notched his third win of the year out of the bullpen with a scoreless inning. In game two, the pitching conmbination of Billy Lescher, Mark Ecker, and Angel De Jesus tossed seven scoreless innings and held the Blue Jays to just one hit on the night. Lakeland scored a run in the fourth and seventh innings with Cole Peterson registering the lone RBI.

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers in game three of the four game set. It is the 12th of 14 matchups between the two teams in 2019. Despite winning both games of the doubleheader yesterday, Dunedin holds the 7-4 season series lead in 2019. Coming into play tonight, Dunedin has outscored Lakeland 38-15 in 11 matchups played between the clubs. Additonally, in the last five games the Blue Jays have held Lakeland scoreless in 34 of the 46 innings played.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having lost seven of their last eight, but on the flip side have won 12 of 19, and 24 of their last 46 dating back to June 7th. The Blue Jays also possess the most wins in the league (29) since May 28th, and contain the best overall record (58-34) and Winning Percentage (.630) in the Florida State League coming into play tonight. Additionally, when the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best Winning Percentage up and down the entire Toronto organization and the second best in all of Advanced-A professional baseball trailing only Down East from the Carolina League. Finally, the streak this month marked the first time since May of 2016, the D-Jays hold the league's best record at any point in the season.

WINNER, WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER: Over the duration of the most recent 11 game winning streak (6/28-7/10), the Blue Jays have climbed back into first place in the FSL North Division standings and have now spent a franchise record 88 of the 99 days in the 2019 schedule in first place in their respective division. Futhermore, Dunedin was catapulted to 9.5 games ahead of 2nd place Clearwater in the season FSL North Division Standings, and 6.0 games ahead of the Charlotte Stone Crabs in the overall Florida State League regular season standings. Since 2005, the D-Jays have compiled the most wins at this point in the season (July 17th). Over the life of the streak, Dunedin posted the best batting average (.289), have scored the most runs (81), taken the lead first in nine of the last 11, and led in 64 of the last 98 (61%) innings during the streak.

